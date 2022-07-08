Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.