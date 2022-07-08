Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,394,718 coins and its circulating supply is 80,419,506 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

