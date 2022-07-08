Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $30.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,223.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

