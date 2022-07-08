Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

