Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 0.87.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
