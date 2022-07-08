Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Cut by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE WM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.24. 5,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,156. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

