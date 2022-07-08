Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

