Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 28,960 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.