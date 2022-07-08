Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.83 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.37. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.