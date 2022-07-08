Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.95.

NYSE HCA opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average of $232.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

