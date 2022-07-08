Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $4.80 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

