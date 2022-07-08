Waverton Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

T stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.