Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 10,796 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.17.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.