Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.