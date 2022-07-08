Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,421 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 5.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $147,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of UNP opened at $212.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

