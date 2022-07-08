WELL Price Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $675,654.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

