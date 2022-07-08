West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $7,305,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $320.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

