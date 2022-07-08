WestEnd Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 439,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,907,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for about 4.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 3.81% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,920,000.

IGM stock opened at $310.61 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.90.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

