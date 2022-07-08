Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 11th (NASDAQ:WAVSU)

Western Acquisition Ventures’ (NASDAQ:WAVSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 11th. Western Acquisition Ventures had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Western Acquisition Ventures stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

