WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 5%

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 9,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,730,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on WE. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WeWork during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

