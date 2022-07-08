WHALE (WHALE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $446,727.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $446,727.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.