Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRFRF)

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

