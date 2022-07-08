Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRFRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wharf Real Estate Investment (WRFRF)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.