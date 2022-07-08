Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $725,445.19

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $81.62 or 0.00376053 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $725,445.19 and approximately $31,116.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

