Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

