Wolves of Wall Street Market Cap Hits $18,394.17 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 69.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $18,394.17 and approximately $11,359.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00006991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 27,579 coins and its circulating supply is 12,174 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

