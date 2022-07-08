Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.0264 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.14 million and $189,494.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00110644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00544647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032591 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

