XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

XPO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

