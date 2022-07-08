Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

