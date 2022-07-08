YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.91 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $282,671.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.36 or 1.00004842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002620 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,679,582 coins and its circulating supply is 14,087,227 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.