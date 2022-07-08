Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.95

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 2785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

