yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,839.22

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $15,839.22 and $604.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

