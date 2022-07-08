Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

YEXT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $632.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.43. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Yext by 5,377.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

