Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Hits $80.34 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $80.34 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00120259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00451085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032620 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

