Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 4,085 Shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Rating) by 625.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

