Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 64,325 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 24.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.94% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $43,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.37. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

