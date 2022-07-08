Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.09. 9,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

