Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.