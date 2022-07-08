Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $93,917.13 and $468.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00120734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00510133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032676 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,219,657,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,561,473 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

