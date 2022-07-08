Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Up 5.3%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96. 9,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,943,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.