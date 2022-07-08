ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,599.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $5,599.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

