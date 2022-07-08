ZUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $545.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004602 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00776709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

