14,129 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,129 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

