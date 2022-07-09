1,475 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $237,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.77 and its 200 day moving average is $469.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
