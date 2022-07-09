16,248 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $193.46 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.61.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.54.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.