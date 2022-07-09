16,532 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Minerals Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

