1,763 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

NYSE:CM opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

