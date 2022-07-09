20,985 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

KMX opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.