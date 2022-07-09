2,100 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

