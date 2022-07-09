2,137 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

