2,147 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Tesla comprises approximately 3.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $729.53 and a 200 day moving average of $879.81.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.