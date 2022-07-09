3,201 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

